 Australia Enforces World-First Social Media Ban for Under-16s

The new law, which took effect at midnight Wednesday, prohibits access to 10 of the world’s largest platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Kick, Threads, and X. Companies face fines of up to $33 million if they fail to block underage users.

Under the new law platforms must verify users’ ages using facial recognition or government-issued IDs.

Popular apps like Roblox, Pinterest, and WhatsApp are currently exempt, though the list remains under review.

The government says the ban is needed to protect children from “predatory algorithms” that expose them to bullying, sexual content, violence, and online predators.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described social media as “a weapon for bullies, a driver of anxiety, and a tool for scammers and predators.”

To note, parents and child advocates praised the move, while tech companies and free speech groups criticized it as rushed and potentially harmful.

YouTube warned the ban could push children into “darker corners of the internet.”

Reddit and rights groups are considering legal challenges.

Other countries — including Malaysia, Denmark, France, Greece, Romania, New Zealand, and some U.S. states — are closely watching Australia’s experiment, with several already considering similar restrictions.

The government admits the ban will not be perfect, acknowledging that teenagers may find ways to bypass restrictions. Still, officials say the measure is a necessary step to safeguard children in the digital age.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan likely to introduce under-16 social media ban.