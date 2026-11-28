The ruling National-led coalition, comprising the National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First, needs the Opportunity Party’s support to secure a parliamentary majority after the National Party lost two seats in the final count.

Luxon, who had repeatedly ruled out working with the Opportunity Party during the election campaign, softened his stance following the preliminary results. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said voters wanted greater cross-party cooperation and expected political leaders to find common ground.

Luxon said he had spoken with the leaders of New Zealand First, ACT New Zealand and the Opportunity Party, adding that formal negotiations would now begin.

However, Luxon cautioned that the talks could be challenging and said he did not want to rush into an agreement that might collapse or trigger another election. He noted that several arrangements were possible under New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional (MMP) electoral system.

The prime minister said his priority was to form a strong and stable government capable of serving the full three-year parliamentary term, adding that negotiations would take “as long as it takes.”

The final results left neither the governing coalition nor the opposition bloc with a parliamentary majority, making the formation of the next government uncertain and raising the possibility of another election.

Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong also said her party would seek to help form a stable government but had not ruled out another election. She stressed that further negotiations with other political parties were necessary.

Under New Zealand’s MMP system, voters cast two ballots: one for a political party and another for a candidate in their local electorate. Governments are typically formed by two or more parties that together hold a majority in parliament.

The final election result was delivered today. Though National is the largest party in Parliament, forming a strong, stable government will require us to work with ACT, New Zealand First and Opportunity. https://t.co/TRVwlVbFcn — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) November 27, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New Zealand had formally recognized English as one of its official languages after Parliament passed the English Language Bill, which placed it alongside te reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language.