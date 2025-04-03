French Petit Futé releases new tour guide to Kazakhstan

Photo credit: mfa.kz

The event took place in a Kazakh yurt. Kazakh Ambassador to France Gulsara Arystankulova, travel guide author Kerros Herve, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Sophie Sidos, and representatives from the French tourism industry and public figures attended the presentation.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Addressing those present, the Kazakh Ambassador noted the Government develops important initiatives to boost tourism, create conformable conditions for foreign travelers and raise the country’s standing in the international tourism arena. She stressed that Kazakhstan is a safe, modern, and politically stable country. Kazakhstan is striving to the utmost to reveal the country’s natural wealth and cultural heritage of its immense territory. It has great opportunities to develop various tourist products ranging from ecotourism to ethnographic and historical routes.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

In turn, Kerros Herve said the guide is called to show the world the rich culture and stunning nature of Kazakhstan, its generous and hospitable people and unique way of life. He said this travel guide is a first step to discovering Kazakhstan.

The travel guide Kazakhstan 2025-2026 Petit Futé is available on Amazon and Fnac marketplaces.

Notably, in 2024 Kazakhstan ranked 52nd among 119 tourist destinations in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index, up from the previous ranking, in which the country was in 66th place.