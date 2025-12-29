New York hits record weekly flu cases

According to the New York State Department of Health, 71,123 laboratory confirmed flu cases were reported in the seven days ending December 20, the highest weekly figure since influenza was made a reportable in 2004. The number represents a 38% increase compared with the previous week and exceeds the peak recorded during last year’s flu season.

The current flu season has already resulted in 189,312 confirmed cases statewide. Hospitalizations linked to influenza have risen sharply, increasing by 63% in one week, from 2,251 to 3,666 admissions.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said health authorities are closely monitoring hospital capacity to assess pressure on the health care system. He stressed that while flu activity is elevated, residents still have effective ways to reduce risks, including vaccination, staying home when ill, and following basic hygiene practices.

He also noted that influenza can be treated in people at higher risk with antiviral medicines if therapy begins within two days of symptom onset.

Health officials noted that flu case numbers have been rising in recent years in part due to expanded testing and broader use of respiratory panels that identify multiple viruses at once. Even so, the department said the current figures indicate that this season is affecting more people than in recent years. Flu activity typically reaches its highest levels in January.

