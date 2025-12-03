Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

17,228 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in the region in the past week, that is 2080.4 per 100,000 population, which is 1.6 times more than the week before (10,561 cases, 1264.9 per 100,000 population).

Of which 11,267 acute respiratory viral infection cases or 65.3% were reported among children aged under 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Besides, 75 flu cases were confirmed in the region.

All the schools in Kostanay shifted to online learning.

Earlier, health officials say H3N2 flu strain ‘dominant’ in Kazakhstan.