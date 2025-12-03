EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

    07:21, 3 December 2025

    Flu cases are surging across Kostanay region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
    Photo credit: The Medical Center Hospital of the President's Affairs Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    17,228 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in the region in the past week, that is 2080.4 per 100,000 population, which is 1.6 times more than the week before (10,561 cases, 1264.9 per 100,000 population).

    Of which 11,267 acute respiratory viral infection cases or 65.3% were reported among children aged under 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Besides, 75 flu cases were confirmed in the region.

    All the schools in Kostanay shifted to online learning.

    Earlier, health officials say H3N2 flu strain ‘dominant’ in Kazakhstan.

    Healthcare Society Kostanay region Kostanay Kazakhstan Regions Schools Children
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All