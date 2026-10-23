The bill, known as Romanch’s Law, was passed after the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, who was killed this summer after being thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park.

Horse-drawn carriages have been operating in Central Park since 1858, originally serving as a mode of transportation and evolving into a popular tourist attraction.

The legislation prohibits the issuance or renewal of licenses for carriage horses, carriages, and horse-drawn cab drivers on or after June 1, 2028. It also requires the city to develop a transition plan by April 1, 2027, to support carriage owners, drivers, and other industry workers, including stable employees. The plan will include employment assistance and consider programs to help horse owners rehome their animals and dispose of equipment, as well as provide compensation to carriage owners for their businesses, licenses and equipment.

The law also establishes protections to ensure the humane treatment of horses and prohibits their sale or transfer for slaughter or use in other horse-drawn carriage businesses.

Council Speaker Julie Menin said: "Today, the City Council made history. Our landmark vote to pass Romanch’s Law is a demonstration of this Council’s commitment to animal welfare, public safety, and worker protection."

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a snow leopard named Altai became the first in Kazakhstan's Southern Altai to be fitted with a satellite tracking collar. The satellite collar will allow researchers to track the snow leopard's movements, study its travel routes, and identify key areas of its habitat.