Kazakhstan fits snow leopard with satellite collar for first time in southern Altai

The satellite collar will allow researchers to track the snow leopard's movements, study its travel routes, and identify key areas of its habitat.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The data collected will provide valuable insights into the behavior of snow leopards in the Southern Altai and help improve conservation efforts.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Snow leopards typically inhabit remote, mountainous areas, making them difficult to observe in the wild. Satellite tracking will enable scientists to monitor Altai's movements without having to remain physically close to the animal.

According to conservation specialists, satellite monitoring plays a crucial role in studying rare wildlife, helping researchers identify habitat areas and gather scientific data needed to protect endangered populations.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

On October 16, speaking at the COP17 summit in Yerevan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan's snow leopard population had reached approximately 190 individuals. He also highlighted the progress made through conservation efforts and scientific monitoring.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The collar was fitted with the participation of Katon-Karagay National Park employees E. Kassymov and Zh. Amanbayev, alongside researchers A. Grachev, M. Bespalov, S. Bespalov, and S. Saparbayev from the Institute of Zoology.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The project is supported by Pernod Ricard Kazakhstan.

Satellite data will be used to map Altai's movements and habitat, helping researchers better understand snow leopard ecology in the Southern Altai and develop more effective conservation measures for this rare predator.

Qazinform previously reported that rare animal populations in Kazakhstan are rising.