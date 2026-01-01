EN
    New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan

    14:33, 1 January 2026

    254 children were born in Kazakhstan's maternity hospitals during the New Year celebrations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Photo credit: Healthcare Ministry

    The births were split exactly down the middle: 127 boys and 127 girls. Twins were born in the Aktobe region.

    The highest number of newborns, 29, was recorded in the Turkistan region. Shymkent had 24 births, followed by Astana with 22 and Almaty with 21.

    It is noteworthy that 11 girls and 11 boys were born in Astana. 

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s top baby names of 2025 were revealed.

    Kazakhstan Children Demography New Year
    Almas Zhexenbekov
