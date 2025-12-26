Kazakhstan’s top baby names of 2025 revealed

Among boys, the most popular names in 2025 were Mukhammad, Alikhan, Aisultan, Omar, and Aldiyar. Compared to last year, the list of the most popular names for newborn boys has not changed. In the regional breakdown, the names Mukhammad and Alan were most frequently given to boys.

In 2025, the most popular names for girls in Kazakhstan were Aylin, Asylym, Medina, Aisha, and Tomiris. The name Aylin became the absolute leader, ranking first in 16 out of 20 regions of the country. Compared to last year, the list of the most popular girls’ names also remained unchanged.

Eva and Miron are the most popular names chosen by Russian parents for their children, while among Uzbeks they were Muhammad and Khadicha.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 725 babies were born in Kazakhstan on December 16 - Independence Day.