New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia after more than 100 years

Named Leopardus tilcayo, the species belongs to the tiger cat group. Genetic analysis showed that it is a distinct evolutionary lineage that diverged from other tiger cats about 1.4 million years ago.

According to National Geographic, the discovery began in 2016, when Bolivian biologist and National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz visited an unusual cat at a wildlife sanctuary.

New cat alert! A call from a wildlife sanctuary about a "weird cat" has led to the first new cat species discovered in over 100 years in Bolivia’s Yungas forest ecoregion. Learn more about this feline surprise: https://t.co/crffXvPqH4 pic.twitter.com/USo7rI3Y5q — National Geographic (@NatGeo) September 17, 2026

Researchers compared complete genomes from 38 individuals across the Leopardus genus. The analysis showed that L. tilcayo is genetically distinct from other tiger cats. The study was published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

The species has so far been identified in Bolivia’s Yungas forest ecoregion on the eastern slopes of the Andes. However, scientists still know little about its population size, diet and reproduction.

The discovery has broader significance for the classification and conservation of small wild cats. The study brings the number of recognized tiger cat species to five, compared with the single species previously thought to encompass the group. This means their populations and conservation status may need to be assessed separately.

The researchers say genomic analysis could also help reveal other previously unrecognized small wild cat species around the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers had discovered a new bird species in Japan for the first time in 45 years.