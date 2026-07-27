New weigh-in-motion station begins operating in Kyzylorda region

According to QazAvtoJol, the system is designed to automatically measure the weight and dimensions of heavy vehicles while they are in motion. It records a vehicle's gross weight, axle loads, dimensions and other required parameters in real time.

"The introduction of the automated station will improve enforcement of weight regulations, help prevent premature road surface deterioration and extend the service life of national highways," QazAvtoJol said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia had agreed to advance the digitalization of trade and logistics.