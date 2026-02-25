New weather app promises rainbow alerts

The project was founded by former Dark Sky employees after the service was acquired by Apple in 2020. The developers say Acme Weather makes forecasts more transparent by showing not only the primary scenario but also possible alternatives.

Unlike most weather apps, the service visualizes several forecast outcomes at once. This allows users to assess how stable a forecast is and what changes may occur, for example during snowfalls or sudden temperature shifts.

Collage credits: Acme Weather

Acme Weather is available by subscription priced at $25 per year. The app offers weather maps, radar data, and user reports on current conditions.

Special attention is paid to notifications. In addition to standard weather alerts, the app is testing unusual notifications, including predictions of rainbows and striking sunsets.

The app is currently available on iOS. An Android version is in development.

