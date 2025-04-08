New visitor centers to be built in Kazakhstan's National Parks

"Efforts are underway to develop national parks in order to promote ecotourism. In recent years, 8 visitor centers have been built, equipped with essential infrastructure and tourist trails. As a result, we have seen consistent growth in the number of ecotourists visiting our national parks. In 2024, 2.8 million people visited 14 national parks, marking an 18% increase compared to 2023," the Minister said.

He mentioned that to meet the growing demand, each national park will be equipped with essential tourism infrastructure, and new visitor centers will be built. Furthermore, the park access system will be digitized across all national parks, following the example of Burabay resort area.

"Similar efforts will be implemented in other regions to develop various types of tourism. Special emphasis will be placed on ethno-cultural, youth, medical, wellness, business, caravan, and auto tourism," Yerbol Myrzabossynov added.

Earlier, Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov revealed prospects for the development of mountain skiing throughout the country.