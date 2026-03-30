New visitor center unveiled in mountains of Almaty

The project was implemented by a private company in partnership with the Ile-Alatau National Park, with support from the Almaty Akimat (City Hall). The facility was commissioned to mark the 30th anniversary of the national park and is aimed at developing tourism infrastructure, improving service quality, and creating comfortable conditions for visitors.

The visitor center features modern public restrooms, a food service area, a zone for team-building and master classes, as well as spaces for outdoor educational and cultural programs for schoolchildren, state and private groups.

Photo source: Almaty City Akimat

The center offers souvenirs and the national park’s branded merchandise, as well as updated signage and branding elements designed to promote the nature park.

“The new Butakty visitor center will serve as a modern venue for environmental education, cultural and educational events, eco-activities, workshops, and team-building sessions, helping to promote sustainable tourism and foster an environmental culture among Almaty residents and visitors,” the akimat's statement reads.

Photo source: Almaty City Akimat

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two teenagers were found and saved in Almaty mountains.