New Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education named

She was born in 1978 in Aktobe region. She graduated from K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University and Karaganda Buketov University.

She began her career in 1998 as a lecturer in the History Department at K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University.

From 2002 to 2009, she held senior leadership roles at the Aktobe State University and the K. Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogical Institute.

From 2009 to 2010, she held positions as an expert and head of the information department at the Committee of Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2010 to 2018, she held various leadership positions at the Ministry of Education and Science.

From 2018 to 2019, she served as Deputy Director of the Nazarbayev Center (the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan).

From January to September 2019, she held the positions of Head of Sector and Inspector in the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From September 2019 to January 2020, she served as Chair of the Committee for Control in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.

From 2020 to 2022, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.

From 2022 to 2023, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Science and Higher Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Since 2023, she has been serving as Chair of the Committee for Higher and Postgraduate Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Maira Meldebekova has been named the First Deputy Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan.