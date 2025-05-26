Kazakhstan names new First Deputy Enlightenment Minister

Born in 1971, Meldebekova graduated from the Abay Almaty State University, Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

From 2005 to 2018, Maira Meldebekova held senior positions within the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2018, she was appointed as the head of the education department of Kyzylorda region.

In 2022, she took up the post of the deputy chairwoman of the Commission for quality assurance in the sphere of education of the Enlightenment Ministry.

