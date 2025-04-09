New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

“As per a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Assan Darbayev has been appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy,” a press release from the Government reads.

Prior to this appointment, Darbayev was the Chairman of the Committee on Natural Monopolies Regulation at the National Economy Ministry.

