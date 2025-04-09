EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed

    17:28, 9 April 2025

    Assan Darbayev has been appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: t.me/ukimet_points

    “As per a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Assan Darbayev has been appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy,” a press release from the Government reads.

    Prior to this appointment, Darbayev was the Chairman of the Committee on Natural Monopolies Regulation at the National Economy Ministry. 

    Earlier, it was reported that Lola Adilbekova had been appointed as the new head coach of Kazakhstan's national rhythmic gymnastics team, 

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All