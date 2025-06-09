New Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population named

Born in 1981 in the city of Shymkent, she graduated from Ahmet Yassawi University, Miras University, and the Satbayev University.

She began her career in 2004 as a lead specialist in the settlement operations department at State Accumulation Pension Fund JSC in Almaty.

From 2004 to 2017, she held various roles, progressing from lead specialist to department director at State Accumulation Pension Fund CJSC, State Accumulation Pension Fund JSC, and Unified Accumulation Pension Fund JSC.

From 2017 to 2018, she worked as a freelance employee at Social Insurance Fund JSC.

From 2018 to 2022, she served as the head and director of the Department of Social Insurance Policy, Basic Social, and Pension Provision at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2022 to 2023, she served as a senior researcher and head of the regulatory policy sector at the Republican Scientific Research Institute of Labor Protection, a state enterprise under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since December 2023, she has been serving as the Director of the Department of Social Security and Social Insurance at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

