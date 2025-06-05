New director of Turkistan International Airport appointed

According to the airport’s press service, Saken Mamyrbekov is an aviation industry expert with many years of experience. He previously held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board for Economics and Finance at the JSC "Shymkent Airport". Mamyrbekov also brings extensive expertise in air transport infrastructure development, financial stability, and strategic planning.

“Saken Mamyrbekov has officially assumed his duties. His primary goal in this new role is to continue improving the operations of Turkistan International Airport and to raise the quality of passenger services,” the airport’s press service stated.

