New Vice Minister of Energy named

Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev was born in 1991 in Almaty. He graduated from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Mining/Project Management.

He began his career in 2009 at the Central Asian Mining Union in Astana.

Starting in 2015, Tutkyshbayev worked for various private companies and, later, at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he became Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

