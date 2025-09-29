EN
    New Vice Minister of Energy named

    18:12, 29 September 2025

    Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev
    Photo credit: Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev was born in 1991 in Almaty. He graduated from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Mining/Project Management.

    He began his career in 2009 at the Central Asian Mining Union in Astana.

    Starting in 2015, Tutkyshbayev worked for various private companies and, later, at the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2022, he became Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

    As earlier reported, Lazar Yernar was appointed Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Affairs.

