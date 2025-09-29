Adviser to President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs appointed

Born in 1986 in Almaty.

Education: Master's degree in International Relations.

He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in International Economics in 2006, and later, in 2011, from the Institute of Diplomacy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He began his career in 2006 as a specialist in the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2007–2010: Attaché and Third Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan.

2011–2013: Second Secretary of the Department of Asia and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2013–2017: Second Secretary and First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands.

2017–2018: Advisor to the Department of Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Starting in January 2018, held various positions, including Consultant, Inspector, Chief of the Sector, and Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

July 11, 2023: By the Head of State's Order, appointed Head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

September 1, 2023: By the Head of State's Order, appointed Head of the Department of Foreign Policy.

Lazar Yernar holds the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Second Class.

