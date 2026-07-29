New vice minister of culture and information named in Kazakhstan

Yerzhan Toktagulov was born in 1992 in the Zhambyl region. He graduated from L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, and the International University of Transportation and Humanities. He is a member of the Presidential Youth Talent Pool.

He began his career in 2015 as a chief specialist and expert at the Ministry of National Economy. Later, he held positions at the Telecommunications Committee and the Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute.

Toktagulov then moved into media oversight, heading the Media Control Division at the Ministry of Information and Social Development, and later served as Head of the Labor Inspection Division at the Kostanay Region Akimat, also acting as Chief State Labor Inspector for the region.

From 2021 to 2024, he headed the Interregional Communications Inspection at the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry.

Most recently, since March 2024, Yerzhan Toktagulov has been Director of the Digital Transformation and Project Management Department at the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that Arman Issagaliyev was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.