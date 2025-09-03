New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named

Yerbolat Sadyrbayev was born in 1982 in the Zhambyl region.

He holds a PhD degree in Public and Local Administration. He graduated from the Dulaty University, the Kazakh State Law University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2009– 2010 he served as Advisor to the Administrative Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2014–2019 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the Almaty city court.

