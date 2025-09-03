New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named
By the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Yerbolat Sadyrbayev has been appointed Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations. He previously served as head of the State Institution Kazselezashchita under the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerbolat Sadyrbayev was born in 1982 in the Zhambyl region.
He holds a PhD degree in Public and Local Administration. He graduated from the Dulaty University, the Kazakh State Law University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In 2009– 2010 he served as Advisor to the Administrative Office of the President of Kazakhstan.
In 2014–2019 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the Almaty city court.
