New unified design code planned for Turkistan city

The document was formulated by the architecture and urban planning department of Turkistan city’s administration and is open for public review until June 9, 2026.

According to the project, the design code aims to standardize the city's architecture and establish unified requirements for the external design of the urban environment.

In particular, the document defines approaches to building facade design, outdoor advertising placement, landscaping elements, and small architectural forms. It also provides for the preservation of Turkistan's historical and cultural characteristics and the enhancement of its tourism appeal.

The adoption of the document will enhance the aesthetic quality of the urban environment and ensure the uniform application of architectural requirements throughout the city.

Set to be implemented in phases starting in the second half of 2026, the project is expected to result in an improvement in the urban infrastructure's appearance and the creation of a more comfortable environment for both residents and tourists.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the OTS presidents kick-start the Turkic Civilization Center construction in Turkistan.