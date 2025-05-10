New technical university to be established in Tashkent

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Organizing Committee chaired by the Assistant to the President, Saida Mirziyoyeva.

The project, initiated by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, aims to enhance the prestige of technical education and train in-demand and highly qualified engineering professionals in today’s labor market.

“Our strategic goal is to create a next-generation university that meets the highest international standards. We will build an ecosystem that nurtures the engineers of the future”, Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized.

The launch of TASHKENT TECH will be carried out in stages with the support of the international consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. This partnership will enable the integration of leading global educational practices, tailored to the priorities of Uzbekistan’s industrial and innovation-driven development.

The new university is expected to become not only a center for training technical specialists but also a key element in achieving technological sovereignty and ensuring the sustainable growth of Uzbekistan’s economy.

Earlier it was reported that Bukhara State University opened Chinese Language and Culture Center.