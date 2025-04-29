Bukhara State University opens Chinese Language and Culture

The university’s leadership, partners – representatives of the Beijing Silk Road Culture Development Co., Ltd., the Silk Road Innovation and Development Institute, Chinese students and researchers studying at the university attended the opening ceremony.

It was noted that the center will become a place for teaching Chinese and exploring the possibilities of obtaining grants at more than 200 Chinese universities, conducting joint research, attracting Chinese students, and training qualified specialists for Chinese companies operating in Uzbekistan.

The next stage of cooperation is the opening of an official HSK certificate testing center at the university to assess the level of Chinese language proficiency. More than one million candidates worldwide take the HSK exams every year. HSC certificates are also included in the list of internationally recognized certificates assessing the level of foreign language proficiency required for admission to graduate and doctoral studies in Uzbekistan.

The test center, established at Bukhara State University, serves not only Bukhara students, but also applicants from neighboring regions.

