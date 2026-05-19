New study challenges testosterone myth

The researchers said previous studies had produced conflicting results. Some suggested that higher testosterone levels were associated with greater willingness to take financial or social risks, while others found no connection at all.

To clarify the issue, the team conducted what it described as the most comprehensive meta-analysis on the topic so far. The review covered 94 separate measurements drawn from studies using different methods to measure testosterone, including saliva and blood samples, hormone administration and indirect biological markers.

The combined result showed no meaningful relationship between testosterone and risk-taking behavior. Researchers also found no evidence that the link was stronger in men than in women.

The study did identify one exception. Tasks involving lottery-style economic choices showed a small positive association between testosterone and risk-taking, but other commonly used tests, including gambling simulations and self-report questionnaires, did not.

According to the authors, the findings suggest that risk behavior is shaped less by a single hormone and more by a combination of social, psychological and situational factors. They argued that different experiments measure different types of risk, making broad conclusions difficult.

The review also noted that some widely used biological indicators linked to testosterone, such as finger length ratios known as 2D:4D, may not be reliable predictors of risky behavior. The 2D:4D ratio compares the length of the index finger to the ring finger and has often been used by researchers as an indirect marker of exposure to testosterone before birth.

Researchers said future studies should use more consistent testing methods and track hormone changes over time rather than relying mainly on one-time measurements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a simple blood test could reveal hidden depression.