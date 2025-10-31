New Stadler fleet to launch on Kazakhstan's railways by year-end

Leontyev noted that the company began investing in Kazakhstan in 2022 by modernizing its acquired plant.

"First, we had to rebuild the plant according to the technology of a Swiss manufacturer. Now, the full production cycle of passenger railcars is functioning, and the first cars are undergoing tests. By the end of the year, they should enter service. We expect to deliver about three trains by then. The number of cars per train is determined by the operator," Leontyev said on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR 2025).

He highlighted that the new railcars would be unique not only for Kazakhstan but also globally.

“As these are the largest railcars, they offer the most spacious compartments, passageways, and luggage areas. Kazakhstan has a very peculiar temperature range. Stadler has experience supplying trains to countries like Norway, where temperatures drop to –50°C, and Algeria, where they rise to +45°C. In Kazakhstan, we bridged both extremes from –50°C to +45°C. Our railcars can operate anywhere in the country for 48 hours without refueling,” said Sergey Leontyev.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan will purchase 175 new passenger cars by year-end.