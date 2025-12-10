New stadium project in Almaty may grow to 45,000 seats

Akim (mayor) of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, presented the city’s budget plan for 2026–2028 during the session.

He noted that local budget expenditures for 2026 are projected at 2.8 trillion tenge. Of this amount, 85 billion tenge — or 30% — will be allocated to stimulating economic growth. Significant funds will also be directed toward upgrading the city’s transport system next year, including the launch of BRT and LRT lines, as well as the development of other public transport options.

In his remarks, the akim announced that the capacity of the new stadium planned in the city may be increased.

“By order of the Head of State, work on the construction of an international-level stadium will continue. A proposal is now being considered to increase its capacity from 35,000 to 45,000 seats. In any case, the completion of construction is scheduled for the end of 2027,” Darkhan Satybaldy said.

