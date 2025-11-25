Kazakh capital to build 11 healthcare facilities

He stressed the city authorities pay special attention to the construction of social facilities.

The mayor surveyed the progress of medical facility construction. 21 medical institutions have been built and opened in the capital over the past few years. Among them are the National Scientific Oncology Center, the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine, and 19 branches at polyclinics. However, given the annual population growth, the demand for healthcare institutions continues to rise. He stressed the akimat is also attracting private funds for the construction of healthcare facilities.

In his post, Zhenis Kassymbek, said by the end of 2025, a private polyclinic with a capacity of 350 visits per shift will open near the Nurly Zhol railway station, providing residents with affordable medical care under the state order.

Besides, a reception and diagnostic complex at the city multidisciplinary hospital 2, as well as a 250-bed perinatal center in Saryarka district, funded by the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, will be built next year.

Construction of a 200-bed children’s traumatology unit at the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine will start next year.

11 healthcare facilities, including a perinatal center in Almaty district, a new modern multidisciplinary hospital, six new outpatient clinics (2 state-owned), and three ambulance substations will be commissioned within the next three years.