The fourth Spider-Man installment starring Tom Holland crossed the 1 million mark on Thursday afternoon, becoming the quickest 2026 release to do so. The previous record belonged to Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller Hope, which reached the same milestone three days after opening on July 15.

The film also matched the pace of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which likewise drew 1 million moviegoers within two days of release.

Its strong performance followed a record-breaking opening day. According to the Korean Film Council, Spider-Man: Brand New Day attracted about 688,000 viewers on Wednesday, the highest first-day attendance of any film released in South Korea this year.

The opening-day figure exceeded those of Hope (333,000 admissions) and Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thriller Colony (199,000), while also outperforming all previous Spider-Man films: Homecoming (540,000), Far From Home (670,000), and No Way Home (630,000).

Meanwhile, Hope, which had led the local box office for 14 consecutive days since its July 15 release, slipped to second place after drawing around 87,000 viewers on Wednesday. Its cumulative admissions now stand at 3.7 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency compiled a selection of films based on or inspired by ancient Greek mythology.