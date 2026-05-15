New Secretary General of TRACECA Permanent Secretariat elected

Addressing the meeting participants, Choriev thanked the member countries for their trust and emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation and involve all parties in the organization’s work.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and support. This is a great responsibility, and I am aware of the scale of the tasks facing the organization. I am confident that only with equal support from all member states can we utilize TRACECA’s potential and bring cooperation to a new level. It is important that every participant feels engaged in the common process and shares responsibility for the results,” Choriev stated.

He also highlighted the importance of expanding private sector participation and developing new areas, including aviation logistics.

“Today it is extremely important to strengthen interaction with the business community and involve the private sector in the development of the corridor. In addition, special attention should be given to aviation logistics, as it plays a key role in modern supply chains. Integrating the aviation component will increase the efficiency of the entire transport corridor and enhance its competitiveness,” added the new Secretary General.

Earlier at the meeting, Armida Salsiah, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), noted the importance of developing transport connectivity and international cooperation in logistics.