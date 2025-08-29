New school opens its doors in Pavlodar region's village

The opening ceremony was attended by akim (governor) of Pavlodar region, Assain Baikhanov. The new school was built on the site of an educational institution that stood there nearly 90 years ago. Today, a modern one-story building with a total area of 1,280 square meters welcomes students, providing space for up to 70 pupils at a time.

Photo credit: Amina Zhenis

The school boasts 10 classrooms, four restrooms — a significant improvement for a rural setting — as well as a gymnasium and an assembly hall. It also houses offices for a psychologist, a methodologist, and a medical specialist. The school is fully equipped with sports gear, internet access, computers, a 3D printer, and interactive panels.

“Our village now has a beautiful modern school. Parents had long raised this issue, and the regional akim heard us and supported the project. Today, 52 students are enrolled here, taught by 17 teachers. The school stands out for its many modern classrooms with excellent visual learning tools. Most importantly, we finally have a gym. In the old school, sports were impossible. Now both children and parents are very happy,” said Aiznur Bekpauova, principal of the Tilektes secondary school.

Photo credit: Amina Zhenis

Students plan to form their own orchestra, already having dombras, percussion instruments, a piano, and guitars at their disposal. The surrounding area has been landscaped, with a playground installed. Additionally, a mini-center for 20 children will operate at the school, currently attended by 10 children.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that creating conditions for the comprehensive development of youth is one of the state’s top priorities. At a public meeting this spring, we promised that a new school would be built in Tilektes — and we have fulfilled that promise,” said Assain Baikhanov.

Photo credit: Amina Zhenis

It is noted that the investor has provided all students with new school uniforms and sportswear. The building will be heated with an autonomous modular boiler system.

