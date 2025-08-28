New 250-bed dorm opens in Almaty

he dormitory has a video surveillance system to ensure the safety of students. To note, the building fully conforms to modern standards.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

It will house the students of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Turan University and International University of Information Technologies.

The new dormitory was built pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task to provide students with a comfortable living and learning environment. It solves not only the shortage of dormitories but also creates contemporary infrastructure that will contribute to the future of the youth and the development of the city.

The dormitory was built through private investments.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Notably, three more dormitories designed to accommodate 1,100 students will be unveiled by the beginning of the new academic year, 15 more for 6,000 students will be commissioned by the year-end.

As of now, there are over 120 dormitories and 60 hostels across the city.

As written before, a new 120-bed dormitory opened in the city of Almaty. It was also built using private investments for the students of the Kazakh National Women’s Teachers’ Training University this April.