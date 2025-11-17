New program fast-tracks Kazakh students to Estonian internships

Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek announced on the sidelines of the Akorda Presidential Palace that the bilateral agreement on science and higher education between the two countries is set for signing today within the framework of Estonian President Alar Karis's official visit.

According to the Minister, the agreement stipulates a reciprocal student exchange.

“Under the Bolashak [International Scholarship, ed. note] program, we have designated several strong Estonian universities as internship bases, in particular, the University of Tartu and Tallinn University of Technology,” Sayasat Nurbek said. "Furthermore, as part of the visit, a lecture was held at Nazarbayev University, and six memorandums were signed between universities during the conference. The leadership of all six Estonian universities is attending the event here in Astana today."

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov / Kazinform

The minister also noted that the conference addressed issues related to the exchange of experiences.

“We are interested in Estonia’s experience in higher education, as well as the secondary level. Estonian schools, as is widely known, rank very high in international assessments like PISA, traditionally placing them in the top three to five globally,” he added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed visiting Estonian President Alar Karis at the Presidential Palace Akorda.