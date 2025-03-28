New President of Kazakhstan Swimming Sports Federation named

During the event, Andrey Kryukov, the president of the federation, announced his decision to step down ahead of schedule, a role he had held since 2019.

Nurlan Zhakupov was nominated as his successor and received unanimous support from the participants of the meeting.

Andrey Kryukov thanked his colleagues for their collaboration and expressed confidence that the new leadership will continue to promote water sports in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Nurlan Zhakupov highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation, enhancing athlete training, and building a strong sports reserve.

The Kazakhstan Swimming Sports Federation was established in 1998 and oversees swimming, water polo, artistic swimming, diving, and open water swimming.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan water polo athletes have won a bronze medal at the Asian Water Polo Championships.