New political party may emerge in Kazakhstan

The new party positions itself as a proponent of progressive reforms and the concept of building a Just Kazakhstan. It also advocates for strengthening the rule of law and expanding citizen engagement in decision-making.

The Adilet Party's primary goals and objectives focus on protecting the rights, freedoms, and interests of citizens based on the principles of the new Constitution and the values of a Just Kazakhstan.

The mission of the new organization is to ensure that all parties involved comply with the provisions of the new Constitution, adopted in the referendum on March 15, 2026. The party intends to unite progressive youth, professionals from various fields, and residents of both cities and rural areas — Kazakhstanis ready to participate in the genuine protection of their fellow citizens' interests, and justice for all.

"We want to consolidate the efforts of all responsible citizens to build and strengthen a just state with a robust economy, broad prospects for everyone, and a reputable position for our country in the global community," the initiators' statement reads.

Based on the values of justice, patriotism, hard work, responsibility, and progress, the party's founders outlined priorities, including:

Ensuring equal opportunities for all Kazakhstanis while reducing the influence of clan and regional differences;

Independent, effective, and objective law enforcement and judicial systems;

Economic justice and sustainable development.

The new party intends to actively engage with civil society, experts, and specialists when formulating its political agenda.

Photo credit: Adilet Party's Organizational Committee

On April 16, the initiative group will submit an application to the Ministry of Justice to begin the procedure of preparing for registration, and intends to hold its founding congress in the near future.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan will hold elections to the Qurultay this August.