New passenger train to connect Astana and Arkalyk

Previously, the route was served only by a private rail operator.

The service will operate using RWS Wagon passenger coaches delivered in 2024. Each train will consist of three compartment coaches and three platzkart coaches, with room for more than 250 passengers.

The new coaches meet modern safety and comfort standards, the company said. They feature ergonomic sleeping berths, individual LED reading lights, USB ports and power outlets, as well as accessible compartments, wheelchair spaces and call buttons for passengers with disabilities. The coaches are expected to remain in service for up to 40 years.

The service will operate every other day, with trains departing Nurly Zhol station in Astana at 11:05 p.m. and arriving in Arkalyk at 9:16 a.m. Return services will leave Arkalyk at 9:20 p.m. and arrive at Nurly Zhol station at 7:16 a.m.

Along the route, the train will stop at Zhaltyr, Atbasar, Zhaksy, Esil, Derzhavinskaya, Arkalyk, and other stations.

One-way fares start at 9,900 tenge for a compartment coach and 6,800 tenge for a platzkart coach.

The operator said passengers can also use the Altyn, Altyn 1, Sayakhatshy, and Zhastar discount cards when purchasing tickets.

Tickets can be purchased without a service fee through the carrier's official website or at railway ticket offices. Passengers can obtain additional information by calling the company's toll-free hotline at 1433.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan had expanded its international air network with new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan.