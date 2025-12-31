Kazakhstan, China discuss cooperation plans for 2026

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in 2025, noting the strong momentum of political dialogue and the practical implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state. Particular attention was given to discussing the current state and future prospects of bilateral political, trade and economic, transport, energy, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The diplomats exchanged views on the schedule of events for the coming year, including reciprocal visits, joint activities, and multilateral cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Central Asia-China format.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to consistently strengthening the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of mutual trust, good neighborliness, and mutual benefit.

