New multidisciplinary hospital opens its doors in Ridder

Construction of the modern hospital complex was financed through assets returned to the state, with total project costs reaching 34.8 billion tenge.

For Ridder, this is a truly historic development: for more than half a century, no new hospitals had been built, and the existing facility had long fallen short of modern standards and struggled to cope with increasing demand.

Spanning over 40,000 square meters, the new complex brings together three buildings housing a polyclinic with a capacity of 500 visits per shift, a 200-bed inpatient hospital operating 24/7, and a dedicated catering facility.

The inpatient unit brings together departments of therapy, surgery, traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, rehabilitation, and palliative care, as well as an intensive care unit. The polyclinic is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, from mammography and digital X-ray systems to ultrasound equipment and automated laboratory analyzers.

Photo credit: Akimat of East Kazakhstan region

“Previously, the hospital’s main buildings, including the pediatric department, were constructed more than 80 years ago. The upgraded complex will now function as a modern multidisciplinary medical facility, serving not only residents of Ridder but also people from nearby settlements,” Nurymbet Saktaganov said.

The healthcare minister emphasized that the commissioning of such a facility will significantly improve access to and the quality of medical services for residents of the mining city.

“This is an important step for the region’s healthcare system. Ridder residents will be able to receive qualified medical care locally, without traveling to the regional center, while medical staff will work in comfortable and modern conditions,” Akmaral Alnazarova noted.

Photo credit: Akimat of East Kazakhstan region

The hospital complex is now in the final stages of installing medical equipment and furniture. The acceptance certificate has been signed and is currently being registered with the justice authorities. Once all formalities are completed, the facility will commence full-scale operations.

The opening of the new hospital complex will become a key element in the renewal of Ridder’s healthcare infrastructure and will significantly improve the quality of life for the city’s residents.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.