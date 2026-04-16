New Mongolian Ambassador begins mission in Kazakhstan
On April 15, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia, Batjargal Gunaajavin, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh MFA.
The two sides discussed Kazakh–Mongolian cooperation in politics, trade, economics, and cultural-humanitarian fields.
They reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level events in 2026, stressing the importance of sustaining positive momentum in political dialogue.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including collaboration within multilateral platforms.
Following the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
Earlier, the new Monaco ambassador presented copies of credentials in Astana.