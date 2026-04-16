New Mongolian Ambassador begins mission in Kazakhstan

The two sides discussed Kazakh–Mongolian cooperation in politics, trade, economics, and cultural-humanitarian fields.

They reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level events in 2026, stressing the importance of sustaining positive momentum in political dialogue.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including collaboration within multilateral platforms.

Following the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, the new Monaco ambassador presented copies of credentials in Astana.