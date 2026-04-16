New Monaco ambassador presents copies of credentials in Astana

During the meeting on Wednesday in Astana, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Deputy Minister Issetov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Monaco and is interested in expanding the mutually beneficial partnership, including in such areas as tourism, finance, and environmental protection.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of strengthening contacts and exploring new promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Monaco.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister wished the Ambassador of Monaco every success in her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan honored the Mongolian envoy with the Dostyk Order.