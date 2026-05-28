New mini EV brand EMTA set to launch in Japan by 2027

EMT Co., the joint company, announced plans to launch three additional models by 2029.

The company will outfit the vehicles with technologies tailored to each model’s features, including post-delivery updates to driving performance and cruising range. Additionally, drivers will be able to adjust settings such as seat positions and air-conditioning temperatures using their smartphones.

The company stated that decisions regarding the product concept and design specifications for the initial model will be made in Japan, with production scheduled in China. The pricing and sales goals for the first model are still pending.

The company is considering manufacturing future models in Japan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Japanese government had released a draft roadmap for public-private investment, aiming to capture a 25% share of the global market for self-driving vehicle sales in the 2030s.