Japan targets 25% share of global autonomous car market

The draft was shown at a subcommittee meeting of the Council for Japan's Growth Strategy, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

At the council's previous meeting in March, the government designated a total of 61 goods and technologies for priority investment by the public and private sectors and presented a draft investment road map for 27 of them.

At Thursday's meeting, the government discussed actual support programs and goals for the remaining 34 goods and technologies.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who heads the subcommittee, instructed senior officials of relevant ministries and agencies to work out truly effective and necessary policies with urgency.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans the launch of autonomous cars and delivery drones.