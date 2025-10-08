EN
    New milestone reached in Kazakhstan-Germany water cooperation

    18:35, 8 October 2025

    The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the German Water Partnership (GWP) signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    This event stems from negotiations held a year ago in Germany between Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and GWP leadership.

    The German Water Partnership (GWP) is Germany's international water industry network uniting over 300 companies and institutions. Its members range from university institutes and consulting firms to construction companies and world-renowned manufacturers.

    The agreement will enable Kazakhstan to adopt the best international standards when introducing water-saving technologies and innovative solutions, strengthening the water sector's resilience to climate risks, such as floods and droughts, as well as training experts.

    German expertise is already applied in various areas, including the implementation of digital projects for water resource forecasting, modeling, and accounting. German technologies are also being utilized in the construction of hydraulic engineering structures.

    Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and GWP Managing Director Boris Greifeneder discussed prospects for further cooperation. They proposed establishing a Kazakh-German Water Innovation Hub within the Information and Analytical Center of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, with support from the German Water Partnership.

    Following the signing of the Agreement, the parties expressed confidence that the document provides the foundation needed to create new joint Kazakh-German water projects.

    Earlier, China's POWERCHINA explored opportunities for joint projects in energy and water management in Kazakhstan.

     

    Water resources Ministries Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Germany Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
