China's POWERCHINA explores opportunities for joint projects in energy and water management in Kazakhstan

During the negotiations, the parties discussed opportunities to expand POWERCHINA’s participation in investment projects in Kazakhstan in the fields of energy and water management, including the construction of pumped-storage power plants, renewable generation facilities, and wastewater treatment plants. Special attention was paid to the prospects of applying digital technologies, as well as to issues of localizing the production of electrical equipment and training engineering personnel.

Chairman Ospankulov emphasized that cooperation with company opens new opportunities for introducing advanced technologies and implementing large-scale infrastructure projects that will strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy security and sustainable development: “We regard projects with the participation of POWERCHINA as an important contribution to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The corporation has extensive experience and expertise in implementing complex infrastructure solutions, and we are ready to provide comprehensive support to ensure the successful implementation of such initiatives in our country.”

For his part, Vice President Guanfu stressed the company’s readiness for long-term partnership, noting that Kazakhstan is viewed as a strategic direction for the development of projects in Central Asia. He added that POWERCHINA is considering establishing a full cycle of solutions in renewable energy and water resources management in Kazakhstan.

POWERCHINA is one of the largest Chinese energy and construction corporations, implementing projects in 130 countries worldwide. The company holds leading positions in the construction of hydro and thermal power plants, renewable energy facilities, transport and urban infrastructure, as well as in the field of water management.

