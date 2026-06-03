New Microsoft quantum chip boosts qubit reliability 1,000 times

Majorana 2 features a new materials architecture that improves qubit reliability 1,000-fold over the previous-generation Majorana 1. This advancement extends the average qubit lifetime to 20 seconds, with some individual qubits remaining operational for as long as one minute.

“This improvement is roughly equivalent to inventing a phone battery that, rather than running out after a day, could last nearly three years on a single charge,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft said the breakthrough could help it develop a scalable quantum computer by 2029, halving its original timeline. According to the company, such a machine could be used to address complex challenges in healthcare, food supply, sustainability and energy production.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Microsoft plans to invest around $10 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure development in Japan.