Microsoft to make $10 billion AI-related investment in Japan

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said the firm will team up with Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and Sakura Internet Inc., an internet service provider, under the plan "from the beginning of 2026 until the end of 2029."

"We can provide the support that the Japanese economy needs for the future," Smith told Takaichi at the meeting, which was open to the media.

In 2024, Microsoft outlined a two-year investment plan worth $2.9 billion in Japan that included measures to upgrade its data centers that are essential for AI use and to bolster cloud computing.

It was earlier reported, Americans are turning to AI tools more often, but many remain uneasy about their growing influence on daily life, jobs, and society, according to a new national poll by Quinnipiac University.