    Almaty Mayor relieved of his duties

    09:00, 24 May 2025

    Yerbolat Dossayev has been relieved of his duties as the Mayor of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Almaty city mayor relieved of his duties
    Photo cerdit: akimat

    The Head of State signed the corresponding decree.

    Born in 1970 in Almaty, is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

    In 1998, he was appointed the Vice-Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in 2000 the Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2003-2004 served as the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan and Governor of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development in Kazakhstan.

    In 2004 was named the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.

    In 2012 Yerbolat Dossayev was appointed the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

    On January 31, 2022, the Head of State decreed to appoint him as the Mayor of Almaty.

