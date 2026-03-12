New law to grant Kyrgyzstan exclusive rights over World Nomad Games

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy has developed a corresponding bill, which was released for public discussion.

According to the ministry, the country's current legislation regulates culture, sports, and intangible heritage. However, it lacks provisions that recognize the Kyrgyz Republic’s special international status as the hub for preserving and developing the heritage of nomadic civilizations.

Adopting the draft law will allow for:

the legal formalization of Kyrgyzstan’s status as the spiritual and coordinating center of the World Nomad Games, ensuring the protection of the Games' branding, symbolism, and methodology;

creating a sustainable legal framework for sector-specific laws and regulations;

establishing Kyrgyzstan’s exclusive rights to the Games;

enabling the transfer of hosting rights to other nations through international agreements, while maintaining Kyrgyzstan’s legal and organizational oversight as the owner of the Games.

The initiators propose holding the Games on a biennial basis, with hosting duties rotating between different countries for each edition.

The draft law envisions a transition from situational management of the Games to a stable, systemic model, ensuring that high standards are maintained regardless of which country hosts the event.

As previously reported, the VI World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6, 2026.